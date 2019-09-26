NORTHFIELD — Janis Louise (Chamberlain) Manning, 72, a resident of Northfield for more than 30 years, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia following a period of failing health.
She was born in Laconia, Jan. 14, 1947, daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Seavey) Chamberlain. Over the years she spent time in Gilmanton, Laconia and Belmont before moving to Northfield.
She was a graduate of Belmont High School.
She worked for many years at Lewis and Saunders, Laconia Magnetics, Laconia Needle and retired from Smith Tubular.
Janis was a resident of the Golden Crest Community in Franklin before her move to the St. Francis Home following her husband’s death.
A happy lady, you could always tell where Janis was by the sound of her laughter, which brought smiles to others. Janis loved to go to craft fairs and spend time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold “Chuck” G. Manning Jr. in 2018. She was also predeceased by brothers, Randy, Bill and Stanley Chamberlain; and granddaughter, Karie Marie Decormier.
She leaves her son, the Rev. Scott Manning and his wife the Rev. Toni Manning of Tilton, and a second son, Dana Decormier and his wife Laurie of Tilton; her daughter, Michelle Florio-Manning and her partner Heidi of Laconia; grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah, Elyssa and Ian Manning, Olivia, Jack and Emily Decormier, Tyanne Martin, Michael and Nathaniel Florio; her brothers, Stephen Chamberlain of Laconia, and Jason Chamberlain of Ossipee; a sister, Holly Chamberlain of Gilford; nieces and nephews.
According to family wishes, there are no calling hours or public services. Burial will be in the family lot in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Crest in Franklin and the St. Francis Home in Laconia for the excellent and compassionate care shown to Janis.
Assisting the Decormier/Manning family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
Those wishing may make a memorial donation in Janis’ name to the St. Francis Home Rehab and Nursing Center, 406 Court St. Laconia 03246.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
