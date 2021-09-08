LACONIA — Janice Bousquet died at Golden View Nursing Home on August 13, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Janice grew up in Moultonborough, but lived most of her adult life in Laconia. She was the widow of George Bousquet Sr.
She is survived by a son, William Garland of Naples, Florida; and two sisters, Ann Mardis and Susan Gravelle, both of Moultonborough.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holland Hill Cemetery in Moultonborough.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.