MEREDITH — Janice (Jordan) Phillips, 79, of Meredith, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Donald, and their children, Michael Phillips and his wife, Melody, of Center Harbor, Ann Green and her husband, Dan, of Hopedale, Massachusetts, Peter Phillips of Meredith, and Kathryn Livingston and her fiancé, Jesus Duran Rodriguez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; their grandchildren, Melissa Young and her husband, Chris, of Moultonborough, and Mark Phillips and his fiancé, Olyvia van Loon, of Rumney; and her brothers, Ken Jordan, Mick Jordan, and Tom Jordan.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Marylon (Jordan) Butterfield, Cynthia (Jordan) Lamy, Sandra (Jordan) Dallaire, and John Jordan.
Jan was born in 1939 in Concord, the daughter of the late William and Clara (Osgood) Jordan. She graduated from St. John’s High School in 1957, and continued her education, studying chemistry, at Mount Saint Mary College and then later at the University of New Hampshire.
She met her husband, Don, in 1959, while working at a summer job at Dearborn’s Diner in Laconia. They married in June 1960.
Jan and Don co-owned and operated the Paugus Bay Water Ski School for many summers, where they taught numerous locals, vacationers, and a few celebrities, such as Hugh O’Brien and Marilyn Maxwell.
Once they started a family, Jan began working part-time at First Bank in Meredith and then Meredith Village Savings Bank (MVSB) in various roles, but notably as a customer service supervisor. She took classes at Williams College, New England School of Banking, and used her training to start a “Save for America” program at MVSB.
Jan selflessly served her church and the Meredith community. She was a junior leader in the Catholic Daughters of America, Eucharistic Minister, and Supervisor of Religious Education at St. Charles Church. She served as Program Director at the Meredith Historical Society, a member of the Zoning Board, Girl Scout Leader, Library Trustee, and Board Member of the Meredith Visiting Nurses Association.
She enjoyed traveling and coordinating social events with family and friends. If you needed a name, address, or birthday, Jan was your source of information. Life for her was about creating special memories with those she loved. Jan had many interests, including sewing, gardening, and cheering the Boston Red Sox. Perhaps most of all, she loved her family and took great joy in her role as a mother and being involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
Throughout her life, she maintained an endearing level of positivity and thoughtfulness, even during the most difficult times. In her final days, she stayed true to her nature and would not take her focus off the care and future wellbeing of the rest of the family. That was the essence of Jan — she always put others first.
Calling hours will be at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith on Monday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m.
A private interment will take place in the spring at Meredith Village Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at a date to be determined by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or Covenant House, www.covenanthouse.org.
To view Jan’s online book of memories, visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
