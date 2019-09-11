LUNENBURG, Mass. — Janice P. (Davies) Carrier of Lunenburg, passed away at the age of 75 in UMASS Health Alliance Hospital-Leominster on Sept. 9, 2019.
Jan was born in Fitchburg, the daughter of Lauren and Natalie Davies, living in Winchester and Ashburnham before living in Lunenburg for the majority of her life. She was a graduate of Lunenburg High School.
Jan started out as a hairdresser and worked for the Town of Lunenburg before settling down to raise her children. Once her children were grown, she went back to work for several years at New England Business Service (NEBS) in Groton, after which she returned to work for the Town of Lunenburg as the administrative assistant for the Lunenburg Conservation Commission. She retired from the position that she loved in December 2015.
Jan loved her town and her community and demonstrated that through her service to the same. Whether serving on building committees, the Cemetery Commission, the Historical Society, the Caucus Committee or any of several other groups, she always had something to give. She was a dedicated member and former secretary of the Lunenburg Turkey Hills Family Lions Club. She served as Lunenburg’s election warden for more than 45 years, and was usually the first face you would see in the lobby upon entering to cast your ballot.
Jan enjoyed spending time out and about with friends and family. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. Let us not forget her sweet little pup, Missy, who will miss her dearly.
She leaves a son, Stephen M. Carrier of Gilford, New Hampshire; a daughter, Corinne C. Scouten of Lunenburg; three grandchildren, Eric and Emily Scouten of Lunenburg and Ethan Carrier of Gilford, New Hampshire; and a sister, Marcia Provencal of Roseburg, Oregon.
There will be a gathering to remember Jan on Friday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Apple Hill Farm, 143 Joslin St., Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following: Lunenburg Turkey Hills Family Lions Club (Food Bank) c/o Josh Bedarian, President, 960 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA 01462; Hollis Road Fund, c/o Lunenburg Conservation Commission, 960 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA 01462; or Lunenburg Fire-Rescue, 655 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA 01462.
The Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
