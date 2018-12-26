HEBRON — Janice M. Chase, 87, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at her home, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter of Wesley and Gwendolyn (Davis) Sanborn. She lived in the Laconia and Belmont area much of her life, moving to her parents' home in Hebron in 1998.
Janice was a wonderful homemaker and mother, providing for her four children. She was passionate about her flower gardens that helped to attract the birds she loved to feed and watch. Janice loved snowmen and gnomes and had an amazing collection decorating her home, both inside as well as outside. She loved all the holidays, especially Christmas, and enjoyed decorating her home.
Janice touched the hearts of everyone she met and her sweet, kind, strong, and vivacious nature will live on forever. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the community, and all who knew her.
The family would like to recognize the several caregivers including the staff at Pemi-Baker, which cared for her in the last six months at her home. They provided loving, gentle care and companionship to our mother.
She is survived by four children, Norman Willey of Groton, Cheryl Porter of Laconia, William Hanson of Rochester, and Maida Lessard of Goffstown; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased in May by her husband, Gene Chase.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church of Hebron, 16 Church Lane, Hebron.
A private family interment will be in the spring in the Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Newfound Lake Region Association, 10 N. Main St., Unit 1, Bristol, NH 03222. Please note “Grey Rocks” in the memo. Grey Rocks Conservation now exists in place of the Newfound Marina, built in the late 1950s by her father, Wesley Sanborn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.