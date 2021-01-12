LACONIA — Janice Louise Woodman, 88, of Union Avenue, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith.
Janice was born on January 13, 1932, in Beverly, MA, the daughter of the late John Francis Morgan and Laura Natalie (Ranieri) Morgan.
Janice graduated from Beverly High School in Beverly, MA, in 1950. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in his truck as a cross country truck driver. When she wasn't on the road with her husband, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading books, playing cards with friends, and playing BINGO.
Janice is survived by her sons, Robert J. Woodman of Manchester, and John L. and his wife Deborah A. Woodman of Belmont; and her grandchildren, Tracy A. Woodman of New Port Richey, FL, Michael J. Woodman of Campton, and William R. Woodman of Manchester. In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Robert James Woodman Sr.
There will be no calling hours at this time. A Graveside Service will be held in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
