HOLDERNESS — Janice A. Whitman, 74, of East Holderness Road, died Feb. 5, 2020, after a sudden medical event.
Janice was predeceased in 1998 by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 35 years, Paul E. Whitman.
Janny leaves behind her four daughters, Penne Lynch, Kim Haines (Jeff), Holly Galietta (Fred Jr.), and Cathy Barber; grandchildren Michael, Jennifer, Katie, Christal, Tiffany, Amber, Alex, Matthew, and Christiana; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members; and longtime family friend Mike Royea.
We would like to give special recognition to our Uncle Mark, Aunt Nancy, and their family for their love and support during this difficult time.
Janny enjoyed working in her large vegetable and flower gardens and preserving the vegetables and fruits she produced with her amazing green thumb. She enjoyed sharing her bounty with her friends and family. Her pickles, dilly beans, jellies and salsa were among family and friend favorites. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed all sorts of crafts, including crocheting and rug braiding. She was also a wonderful baker, often making assorted breads and her famous lemon meringue pie.
Janny’s final act of generosity was the donation of her corneas, which could restore sight to as many as four people, and the donation of skin tissue to help with breast reconstruction for survivors of breast cancer.
Janny worked for 20 years at the former Ben Franklin in Meredith and later as a childcare worker at Imaginations in Moultonborough and Kidworks in Meredith.
A memorial service is scheduled at the Holderness Community Church on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Holderness Fire Department.
Flowers are welcomed, or, in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Janny may be made to the Holderness Fire Department, 922 US Route 3, Holderness, NH 03245.
