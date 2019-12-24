GILFORD — Janette Claire Shepard, 88, of Gilford Avenue, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 22, 2019, at Forest View Manor, Meredith.
Janette was born on June 7, 1931, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward E. and Edna P. (Bushey) Laramie.
Janette and her husband, Richard, met at age 13 and married on May 26, 1951. While raising their three children, they owned and operated Shepard’s Rainbow Ridge Housekeeping Cottages on Dockham Shore in Gilford on Lake Winnipesaukee for 14 years. Janette was a wonderful mother.
Throughout their years together, she and her husband traveled extensively through 49 states with their motor home.
Janette was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Laconia.
Janette is survived by two daughters, Linda L. Fleury and her husband, Barry J. Fleury, of Belmont, and Susan M. Shepard and her partner, Len R. Anair, of Gilford; a son, Richard W. Shepard Jr., of Loudon; seven grandchildren, Jeremy W. Poire, Heather L. Poire, Christopher R. Bartlett, Jessica M. Mason, Ian M. Shepard, Emma J. Shepard, and Tory C. Shepard; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene T. Poire; and a nephew, James R. Poire.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Shepard Sr.
There will be no calling hours.
A private graveside service will take place in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
The family would like to thank all those at Forest View Manor who took exceptional care of their mother as well as the support given by Central NH VNA & Hospice.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road, No. 210, Bedford NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.