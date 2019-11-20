STONEHAM, Mass. — Janet Towse, Stoneham native, passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 65.
She was born in 1953, the second daughter of Marian MacDonald Towse and the late Daniel C. Towse.
A graduate of the Stoneham High School, Class of 1971, Janet was active in Girl Scouts. She attended Simmons College, majoring in French, and received her master’s degree from Plymouth State University in Environmental Biology.
Janet rode her bicycle cross-country, spent time living in France, taught English as a second language to recent immigrants, and traveled the world, teaching software classes in both French and English. Janet’s second career was in the environmental sciences, working at both Plymouth State University and Dartmouth College.
In 1986, Janet moved to Alexandria, New Hampshire, and loved her little house with the lovely view. Janet was a passionate conservationist and contributed to her community, serving on the Alexandria Conservation Commission, Planning Board, and the Lakes Region Planning Commission. She collected water samples from remote mountain sites for the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, was active in the Appalachian Mountain Club, and enjoyed participating in Audubon annual migratory bird counts.
Janet was a Master Gardener and expert pie-baker. She loved spending time with her sisters, Amy and Linda, hiking with her father, and traveling to Framboise, Nova Scotia, with her mother.
Backpacking, snowshoeing, birding, or cross-country skiing, Janet was always happiest when wandering in the woods.
Janet was predeceased by her father, Dan Towse, and sisters Christine Towse and Linda Towse.
She leaves her mother, Marian Towse, of Stoneham; sister Amy Sternberg and her husband, Robert Sternberg, of West Tisbury; and aunts Shirley Messier MacDonald of Windsor, Connecticut, Valerie Otteson MacDonald of Mukilteo, Washington, and Karyl Ronka Towse of Wasco, California; along with many cousins.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Anderson Bryant Funeral Home, Stoneham.
There will be a funeral service on Monday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m., at First Congregational Church, Stoneham, followed by burial at Lindenwood Cemetery.
