CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Janet May (Knapp) McCollum passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on May 10, 2019. Janet will be remembered as a fixture on the slopes of Mount Cranmore in her yellow coat and hat, floating down the mountain like "poetry in motion."
Janet was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Joseph Henry and Esther May (Lockerby) Knapp on Oct. 19, 1938, and married the love of her life, Capt. James Patrick McCollum, USAF, in 1958. They had 10 happy years traveling the world and creating three beautiful children before Jim was killed in action piloting a helicopter in Vietnam in 1968. Janet was pregnant with their fourth child at the time and went on to raise her children as a single mother with the support of her family, friends and church.
She put herself through nursing school when the youngest went to kindergarten and rose to the top of her field as charge nurse on the cardiac floor of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida where she moved in 1979 to fulfill her husband’s dream of a tropical home.
She purchased a vacation condo in Conway, New Hampshire, in the 1980s and drove up three times a year to enjoy the best of each season, climbing all the Presidents, paddling all the ponds and skiing all the mountains in Mount Washington Valley. She moved to Intervale, New Hampshire, permanently in 2015 and spent her remaining active years enjoying the view of Mount Washington. Her last seasons were spent in the loving home of her son, James Patrick McCollum Jr., in Citrus Springs.
Janet is survived by her four children, her nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; her two brothers; a niece and nephew; and a grand-niece and -nephew who will all remember her as Superwoman.
There will be a celebration of life in Palm Beach Gardens, the evening of May 26, and a ceremonial wreath toss at Jupiter Inlet the morning of May 27.
