TILTON — Janet L. (Meserve) Rattray, 85, a longtime resident of Gloucester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Oct. 23, 2018, at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Janet was born in Laconia on May 10, 1933, the daughter of Emma (Kay) Kelley Meserve and Myron L. Meserve. She grew up in Tilton, graduating from Tilton-Northfield High School, Class of 1950. After graduating from high school, Janet attended Lasell Junior College and graduated from Mass General Hospital, School of Nursing, as a Registered Nurse in 1954. She continued her education, attending Boston University, Salem State College, and Merrimack College, graduating from Antioch University, Cambridge Massachusetts, in January 1982, with her master's degree in Education.
Janet held many positions, including staff nurse, charge nurse, nursing supervisor, and clinical nursing instructor. She found the most satisfaction when teaching and mentoring. She was employed by Mass General Hospital, Springfield Hospital, Cape Ann Nursing Home, Mass Department of Public Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital and the Gloucester Public Schools.
Janet was a member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, MA School Health Association, MGH Alumnae Association, and the Nursing Archives Associates, Boston University Mugar Library and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She worked for the Gloucester Public Schools for 30 years, having a positive influence on many students and educators from across the state. Janet wore may hats while with the Gloucester Public Schools. She was the administrative school nurse, supervisor of Attendance, grant writer and coordinator of educational workshops. She has been described as “lending a degree of caring and strength to all of her roles."
Not only did Janet have a fulfilling career; she lovingly raised her three sons to become successful men with amazing work ethics. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crafting and completing puzzles. Janet always looked forward to spending weekends and summers with her sister, Barbara, at their cottage on Lake Winnisquam in Sanbornton. After retiring from Gloucester Public Schools, Janet had the time to enjoy traveling with her sister, Barbara. They visited places near and far, including Hawaii and the Panama Canal, as well as celebrating Janet’s 75th birthday in Paris, France.
Janet is survived by her three sons, Kendrick Rattray Jr. and his wife, Christy, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, David Rattray and his wife, Veronica, of Amelia, Louisiana, and Richard Rattray and his wife, Kristin, of Gloucester, Mass; one sister, Barbara Buswell of Gloucester, Massachusetts; grandchildren April Doss, Matthew Rattray, Kendrick Rattray III, Kathleen Smith, Javier Angeles Rattray, Isabel Angeles Rattray, Kaitlin Rattray and Emily Rattray; as well as seven great-grandchildren and former spouse, Kendrick Rattray Sr.
Visiting hours will be in the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, (Tilton-Franklin Road) 584 West Main St., Tilton, on Monday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery.
A Celebration of Janet’s life will at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from noon to 2 p.m.; all are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to the Gloucester Education Foundation, PO Box 1104, Gloucester MA 01930.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
