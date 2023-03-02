Janet K. Young, 69

NORTHFIELD — On Monday, Feb. 27, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Janet K. Young entered the clearing at the end of the path. She passed away peacefully with her best friend Lucy by her side. Lucy and Janet reconnected after both losing their husbands and soulmates around the same time, developing a relationship more akin to sisters than friends. She was best described by one of her friends as, “fierce, loving and loyal.” Many times she bent over backwards giving the shirt off her back to help those she loved, but she would also fiercely defend those she loved and held dear to her if she saw them being taken advantage of.
She never gave up the fight to hold those who brutalized her sister in 1971 to Justice, investigating it and asking questions to the day she passed. Her loyalty is evident with her lifelong friendships like that with Theresa Mahoney who she grew up with since they were 8 years old, and stayed the closest of friends with all these years. She loved daisies, butterflies, computer solitaire, horror movies and Gray Goose was her spirit animal. A true free spirit with the mouth of a sailor, she will be missed deeply by many for her quick responses and one liners.
She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate Leroy A. Young of Northfield; her parents. Earl and Lucille Gloddy of Franklin; her baby sister, Kathy Gloddy of Franklin; a brother, Richard Gloddy; her brother-in-law, Brian Young of Northfield; her father-in-law, Howard Young of Northfield; and many friends.
She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, James and Makenzie Young of Sanbornton; her son, Christopher Gloddy Young of Northfield; her best friend, Lucy Twombly of Franklin; her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Bridgette Gloddy of New Mexico; her sister, Ann Ring; a sister, Karen Beaudin; her mother-in-law Elnora Young of Northfield; a lot of nieces and nephews; in-law family members; and too many friends to list.
In lieu of services, Janet wanted to have a celebration of life which is currently being organized and all those who wish to attend should follow her Facebook page where it will be posted with notice once everything is set up. Her Facebook page will be memorialized and monitored by her friends and family. Everyone is encouraged use it as a platform to keep her memory alive. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter or New Hampshire Breast Cancer Coalition in her honor.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
