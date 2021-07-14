HAMPTON — Janet Dey Martin of Hampton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Janet was born in Boston, MA, on May 5, 1939, the daughter of the late Willard and Helen Martin of Laconia, New Hampshire. Janet was raised in Laconia, graduated from Laconia High with the Class of 1957, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Business/Secretarial Studies from the University of New Hampshire. She married Bruce Carter, an Air Force Officer, in 1962. The family was stationed in several places around the country and the Philippine islands before settling back in New Hampshire in the 1970s.
Janet worked as a receptionist with State Farm Insurance and went forward to earn her insurance agent's license. She worked with Tobey and Merrill Insurance in Hampton for many years and acquired her New Hampshire real estate license and worked for Caulfield Real Estate in North Hampton.
Janet was a loving and caring mother to her girls and devoted her time to her family and friends. She was an active member of Christ Church in Exeter and Rye Congregational Church in Rye. Janet was always available to help and offer compassion. She worked with her fellow parishioners and community members helping those in need.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Rhoda Sommer and her husband David of Farmington and Laurelynn Carter of Hampton Falls. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Michelle Hobbs, Julia and Mark Sommer and Tate and Coleman Perkins. She also leaves her brother, Richard Martin and his wife Cora of Connecticut; and her nieces and nephews, Rick, Holly, Stephen, Melissa and Helen Martin.
Janet was predeceased by her brother, Willard G.Martin Jr., and her niece, Abigail Martin.
An evening memorial service will be held at Rye Congregational Church, 580 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870 at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers those donations be made to Rye Congregational Church, P.O. Box 862, Rye, New Hampshire. Janet donated her time to the church and as she became in poor health and needed assistance the church was there for her in many ways. Janet and her family would be thankful for donations to the church to help others.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Janet's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
