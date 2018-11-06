SANDWICH — In loving memory of Janet C. Burnell of Center Sandwich who peacefully passed away on Nov. 2, 2018, of natural causes at the age of 87.
Janet was born on Jan. 15, 1931, in Manchester to Helen and William John. She lived in Manchester and attended Manchester Central High. As a youth, Janet and her parents stayed every summer at their cottage on Lake Wicwas in Meredith, where she enjoyed working at the local horse stables. There she learned to ride and then helped teach horseback riding. She also enjoyed lifeguarding at Waukewan Beach.
Janet attended the University of New Hampshire and was very proud to be one of the first two women to graduate from the School of Horticulture.
While attending college, Janet started her own small business making flower corsages. One of her customers was Ivan Burnell of Dover, New Hampshire, and Brooklyn, New York. They married in 1951.
After graduating from UNH, Janet and Ivan moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where Ivan worked for NASA and Janet was a Cub Scout Leader. They then moved to Cape Canaveral for the beginning of the Space Program with the original seven astronauts. During this exciting time, Janet was busy raising their five children, yet she still found time to work as a part-time policewoman for the Cape Canaveral Police Department.
They moved to Rhode Island in 1966, where Janet worked as a cook at a dockside clam shack during the America Cup races. They then moved to Center Sandwich in 1970.
There Janet and Ivan started Valley View Farm, a family bakery business delivering quality homemade food goods throughout the Lakes Region. After Valley View Farm, Janet went to work for the Corner House Inn in Sandwich where she became legendary for "Jan's Soup of the Day".
In her retirement years, Janet was able to enjoy her passions of flower and vegetable gardening, swimming in Squam Lake and sitting on her porch during the evenings; enjoying the sights and sounds of the abundant nature that surrounded her on beautiful Red Hill.
Janet is survived by her five loving children, Charles Burnell with his wife, Suzanne, Lafayette, Colorado, Karen Burnell with her companion, Mircea, Center Ossipee, William Burnell with his wife, Patricia, Strafford, Daniel Burnell, Sandwich, and Christopher Burnell with his wife, Jenny, Sandwich. Janet also has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jesse Mahoney with his wife, Gwen, and their children, Macy, Griffin and Declan, Julia and her husband, Hernan, Anjelica Young and her husband, David, Alex Rusu, Benjamin Burnell and his wife, Heather, and their child, Theodore, Nathan Burnell and fiancé Jayme Frederick, and Alan Burnell.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Andrew's in-the-Valley, Tamworth. Time of service is 11 a.m., with a reception and fellowship following the service at the Church.
A graveside service will be held on the same day at 2:30 in Sandwich, where her ashes will be buried at the Rural Cemetery on Church Street.
