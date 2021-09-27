LACONIA — Janet Ann (Brewer) Sawyer, formerly of Nashua, NH, and Belmont, NH, age 83, of Laconia, NH, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with multiple illnesses, at her home surrounded by her beloved family on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11:11 p.m.
Janet was born in Augusta, ME, on February 24, 1938. She was the beloved daughter of Fred W. Brewer and Ruth L. (Perkins) Brewer.
Janet was educated in Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School in 1956 where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart and husband of 64 years, Gaylen J. Sawyer. As a teenager Janet worked for Damons Pizza & Italians in August. After graduating high school, she became a bookkeeper at her family-owned business, Brewers Dairy, where she spent many a day as a young girl washing milk bottles with her brothers and sisters.
Six years after marrying her husband, Gaylen J. Sawyer, the couple relocated to Nashua, NH, where they raised their four children, Steven, Jeffrey, Laurie and Shawn and later to follow, their 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. While raising her young family Janet was the first female to be named Assistant Deli Manager and, subsequently, Deli Manager at Market Basket, formally known as Demoulas Super Market, in Nashua, NH, where she worked for 42 years. Janet had an amazing work ethic and was dearly loved by all who knew her, touching so many lives in her position at Market Basket.
Janet also enjoyed her time with her family at their lake house on Franklin Peirce Lake in Antrim, NH, and later at Lake Winnisquam in Belmont, NH where she and her husband retired and relocated to in 1996. Janet loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished the family Christmas gatherings which she began preparing for tirelessly, months in advance.
Janet is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gaylen J. Sawyer; her son Steven J. Sawyer of Concord and his fiancé, Beth; her son Jeffrey F. Sawyer of Laconia and his fiancé Stephany, her daughter Laurie A. Sawyer of Laconia; her son Shawn M. Sawyer and his wife Deanna of Nashua; her sister-in-law Patricia Brewer of Augusta, ME; and grandchildren, Nathan Sawyer, Nicole Sawyer, Michael Sawyer and his wife Shannon, Shannyn Burns, Jacob Burns, Patrick Sawyer, Jonathan Sawyer and his partner Elizabeth Domingue, Amy Herb and her husband Jason, Benjamin Sawyer, Autumn Sawyer, and her fiance Chris, Cole Sawyer; and 10 great-grandchildren; and her nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Fred W. Brewer and Ruth L. (Perkins) Brewer; and siblings, Pauline Peters, Joyce Gray, Warren Brewer, Roger Brewer and Carol Boles.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Lakes Region Visiting Nurses & Hospice Association.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Janet's name to Lakes Region Visiting Nurses & Hospice Association, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253
A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
