FRANKLIN — Jane M. (Lefebvre) Fredette, 89, of Tilton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Merrimack County Nursing Home IN Boscawen, following a period of failing health.
She was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Franklin. She was the daughter of Joseph and Aurore (Sylvestre) Lefebvre. She grew up in Franklin and was a 1948 graduate of Franklin High School.
Jane worked for 27 years at Franklin Regional Hospital in the accounting department until her retirement.
She married her high school sweetheart, Ernest Fredette, who passed away in 2017. They were married for 67 years.
She is survived by her three children, David E. Fredette of Ellsworth, Maine, Mary J. Foley and husband Steven of Franklin, and Judith Y. Pattison and husband Jeffry of San Diego, California. Jane is also survived by her six grandchildren, Molly Fredette Esposito and husband Chris, Jared Foley and wife Nahe, Joshua Foley and husband Manuel, A.J. Pattison and wife Jillian, Mathieu Foley and wife Carlie, and Tyler Pattison and wife Justine; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia Foley and Isla Pattison. She is also survived by one brother, Leo Lefebvre, of Claremont; and daughter-in-law Peg Boyles.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Aramand, Emile, Nelson, and Richard Lefebvre, and sisters Dolores Davidson and Yvette Shaw.
Jane was an active member of St. Gabriel Parish and enjoyed volunteering in many capacities. She also volunteered for many years at Franklin Regional Hospital and for more than 20 years at the Merrimack County Home.
With her husband, she hiked all of the 4,000-foot peaks of the White Mountains. She enjoyed watching the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins and was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren.
She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time outdoors tending her garden.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 108 School St., Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
