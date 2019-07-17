FRANKLIN — Jane LaBraney, born Dec. 10,1952, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, with her family by her side, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
Jane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, was loved by all that knew her. In your times of need, Jane’s door was always open with a fresh pot of coffee waiting and an ear to listen.
Jane was predeceased by her father, Robert Prentice of Franklin, and her sister, Linda Prentice of Tennessee.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Lori, and Rob Knight of Claremont; daughter Stacy and Wes Sorrell of Alexandria; son Todd and Kelly Lewis of Chichester; daughter Paula Currier of Franklin; and Jane’s youngest son, Shane, and Jessie LaBraney of Northfield. Jane’s grandchildren are Nyasia Bourbeau, Alissa Keeler, Joey Keeler Jr., Dylan Keeler, Madison Lewis, Amelia Lewis, Emma Lewis, Jordan LaBraney, Joseph LaBraney, and Brett Tatakes Jr. Jane also leaves behind her mother, sisters, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and friends whom she considered family.
Jane’s greatest accomplishments in life were her children and her love for them.
On Saturday, July 20, there will be a celebration of life at American Legion Post 49 in Northfield, from 1 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s honor at the United Methodist Church, 88 Franklin St., Franklin.
