GILFORD — Jane Fletcher Avery, 61, of Gilford, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, March 18, 2019, with her husband of 40 years by her side.
Jane was born to Raymond and Barbara (Allen) Fletcher of Arlington, Massachusetts, on July 20, 1957. She married Charles (Chip) Avery on May 19, 1979, in Winchester, Massachusetts. The couple moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire in 1984 to establish C.J. Avery’s restaurant in Lakeport, of which she was co-owner.
Jane’s passion for meeting new people and creating lasting relationships made C.J. Avery’s the place you wanted to be. Jane always knew her customers by name and just made you feel at home.
In 2003, Jane started her career as a para-educator in the Gilford School District, where she made many wonderful friends and was well-known for her beautiful smile, encouraging words, and her fun-loving personality. More recently, she spent her summers working at Silver Sands Motel.
Jane truly lived life. She and Chip loved boating, vacationing, being with friends and family, and just spending time at home with their many pets. Jane was an amazing mother and friend. She was well-known for making people laugh and enjoying a glass (or two) of good merlot.
She is survived by her husband; her son, Chad; her mother; two brothers, Alan (Connie) Fletcher and Glenn Fletcher; three sisters, Sheryl (Lt. General Robert) Shea, Claudia (Thomas) Downey, and Carol Petersen; sister-in-law Priscilla Avery (Dennis) Gray; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her father.
There will be a Calling Hour from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way (off Route 11A), Gilford.
A Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m., also at the First United Methodist Church, followed by a reception at C.J. Avery’s, 10 Railroad Avenue, Lakeport.
Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at St. Paul Cemetery, 30 Broadway, Arlington, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.