FRANKLIN — Jane Emery Durnan, formerly of Meredith, proud daughter of the North Country and joyful, caring presence in the lives of all she touched, passed away after a long illness on April 24, 2019, in Franklin.
Born and raised in Groveton during the heyday of the paper company there, she graduated as a high-scoring basketball Eagle from GHS in 1952, then worked in the office of the family plumbing business. She met a new high school teacher from below the Notch at the town rink, went off to college briefly at Cardinal Cushing in Brookline, Massachusetts, then came home to marry Vince Durnan in 1959.
Their moves to advance his educational administration career took them from Rochester, New York to North Conway, New Hampshire, back to Groveton, then Shelburne, Vermont, Nashua, New Hampshire, St. Johnsbury, Vermont, South Berwick, Maine, Exeter, New Hampshire, and finally retirement as some of the first residents at Meredith Bay Colony Club on Lake Winnipesaukee. Wherever they went, she made friends right away, opening the family home and always making time for others.
A brain tumor in the mid 1960s left her with limited vision, but it didn’t stop her from working as a valued secretary in law firms and at the Phillips Exeter Academy library. And it didn’t stop her playing the organ at church or playing a spirited game of tennis. Her stubborn courage made all the difference. And from summers at Maidstone Lake to beach trips on the New Hampshire seacoast to afternoons on the patio in Meredith, she always loved the sun.
Maybe most of all, she loved her five granddaughters — Avery, Kailana, Julia, Emery, and Hannah. Nothing brought a smile to her face quicker than a note or a call or a photo from them. She was the very best kind of mom to her two sons, Vincent, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Peter (Kristen), of Holderness, through their moves and adventures — but looking forward always to the next visit, as she kept her commitment late in life to keep “getting her mail in New Hampshire.”
After losing her dear sister, Arline Sanborn (Dean), and brothers Stanley Emery (Marion) and Hollis Emery, she and sister-in-law, Carolyn, were the last remaining in that generation. And when her husband of 56 years died three years ago, she slowed down month by month until all but her positivity and goodness had washed away. Special thanks extend to the caring staff at Meredith Bay and then Peabody Home — their kindness and extra efforts meant so much.
Visiting hours will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Sunday, May 5, from 3 to 5 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m., in Saint Andre Bessette Parish, at St. Joseph Church, Church Street, Laconia. The Rev. Marc B. Drouin, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Arlington, Massachusetts, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to Peabody Nursing Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235.
