LACONIA — Jane Elizabeth Mitchel Olson, 71, passed away at home on Dec. 26, 2021.
Jane was born on Oct. 1, 1950, in Plymouth, the daughter of Leonidas Leviticus and Dorothy (Carr) Mitchel.
Jane was a caregiver. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and walking. She was very involved with her church, Word of Life Christian Fellowship in Concord, and in supporting local charities.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Steven Olson of Laconia; her son Nathaniel Olson of Pembroke; her daughters, Sarah Prochazka and her husband Ales of Boylston, Massachusetts, and Rachel Strong and her husband Jonathan of Chichester; her granddaughter Elizabeth Prochazka; and her brothers, Carl Mitchel and his wife Kim of Keene, and Tim Mitchel and his wife Cheryl of New Hampton. In addition to her parents, Jane is predeceased by her daughters, Natalie Ruth Olson and Johanna Ruth Olson, and her brothers, David Mitchel, Steven Mitchel, and Bruce Mitchel.
Burial will be in the spring at Union Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
