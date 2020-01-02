MEREDITH — Jane (Buxton) Donahue (first name Sylvia) took her last breath on earth during the evening hours of Dec. 30, 2019.
Born in Melrose, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Joseph Raymond Buxton and Sylvia Jane (LeBlanc) Buxton. Jane graduated from St. Patrick School, Stoneham, Massachusetts, and received a bachelor of science degree from St. Mary of the Woods in Indiana.
Jane had been a member of the Sisters of Providence for seven years. She followed that with positions in teaching, newspaper work, publications, and home demonstrations. She also spent some time as a stay-at-home mom.
Jane was active in Sacred Heart Church, Lynn, Massachusetts, and at St. Charles Church in Meredith. At St. Charles, she served as a Minister of Communion, A Reader, a Sacristan, and an assistant in many tasks where needed. Each year, Jane opened and closed the former Our Lady of Victor Church in Center Harbor by extensive cleaning.
Jane is survived by her husband, John A Donahue of Meredith; her seven children, Martina R. Green and her husband, Jessie, of Parish, Florida, Timothy A. Donahue and partner Franciene Clement of Meredith, Sara J. Donahue and husband Patrick Troy of Ashland, Barbara M. Teague and her husband, Clifford, of Lynn, Massachusetts, John F. Donahue and wife Heather (Tibbs) of Meredith, Colleen M. Ahlquist and husband Wayne of Meredith, and Kathleen A. Braley and her fiancée, Michael Gallagher, of Center Harbor; her sister, Barbara A. Conrad of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and her brother, Joseph Raymond Buxton, and his wife, Ann (Dyer), of Bedford, Massachusetts. Other survivors include 21 grandchildren, 17-plus great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, a special aunt, and a sister, Mary Ward, of New Jersey. She was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard C. Carignan and Florence (Bette) Serwacki, and their respective spouses, Louise (Matton) Carignan and Walter Serwacki.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church in Meredith, with the Rev. Msgr. Gerald Belanger, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will take place in Meredith Village Cemetery later in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.