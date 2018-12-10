HILL — Jane Campbell Chandler, 91, of Hill, and more recently of Meredith Bay Colony Club in Meredith, died peacefully at the Lakes Regional General Hospital in Laconia on Dec. 3, 2018.
Born July 26, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the second child of Edward Jameson Campbell and Mary Whaley Campbell. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in June 1949, one of only two women in the Washington University School of Business. She earned a place in Mortar Board.
As a child, Jane spent many wonderful summers on the east shore of Lake Michigan in Pentwater with her sister, Harriet, and brother George.
She married John Palmer Chandler of Cambridge, Massachusetts, in December 1949. John was a graduate of West Point and a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. She traveled with him for 31 years to places as difficult as Occupied Germany in 1950-53, La Paz, Bolivia, in 1964-66, and the Mojave Desert — just 50 miles south of Death Valley, she always let people know. The couple was also stationed in Kansas three different times, West Point, New York, for three years, and in the Washington, D.C., area for many years at different times during their marriage.
Jane was the president of three Officer’s Wives Clubs, and served six years in the American Red Cross and three years in the Army Community Service. She accomplished all this while raising three daughters.
After her husband’s retirement and a move to John’s family home in Hill, in 1979, Jane attended Plymouth State University and obtained a Teaching Certificate in Elementary Education. She taught school in Danbury and spent six years as the kindergarten teacher in Hill. She also served as the Hill librarian for five years. During her years at the Hill Public Library, Jane was able to obtain a sizeable grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to install high-speed computers and internet access for the town.
As a volunteer, she served on the board of the Visiting Nurses Association of Franklin. She was a trustee of the Hill Library and a member of the Starr King UU Fellowship in Plymouth, the Bristol Women’s Club, the Hill Historical Society and the New Hampshire Council on World Affairs.
Jane was a deeply generous person in a quiet way, adept at tennis, and her love of reading was shared with all who knew her. She was deeply loved by family and friends throughout her life.
Jane is survived by her three daughters, Mary Chandler Marder of Weston, Massachusetts, Anne Campbell Chandler of Danbury, and Jean Palmer Chandler of Concord, Massachusetts; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with one more expected in May.
There will be a small memorial service at the Meredith Bay Colony Club on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. A private burial will be in the spring on Murray Hill. Jane asked specifically for no flowers and asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hill Public Library, 30 Crescent St., PO Box 257, Hill, NH 03243.
