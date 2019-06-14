LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Jane C. (Cotton) Turcotte, 76, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Leominster Crossings in Leominster. She was the wife of the late Raymond R. Turcotte, who died Aug. 6, 2011. They were married 45 years.
She was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on June 10, 1943, the daughter of the late Guy and Lauretta (Messier) Cotton. She lived in Hubbardston for many years.
Jane was a fifth-grade teacher at Ruggles Lane School in Barre. She was a member of the Quabbin Retired Teachers Association, the Hubbardston Senior Center and was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader when her girls were children.
She enjoyed summers in Maine with her family, loved to bake and garden and was an excellent seamstress. Jane also loved to travel, having gone to Italy, Key West, Florida, and Texas with her husband, Ray. The most important part of her life was her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Jane leaves her three children, David M. Turcotte of Westminster, Danielle T. Beaudry and her husband, Richard, of Westminster, and Christina T. Sicard and her husband, Richard, of Ashburnham; five grandchildren, Jacob Beaudry, James Beaudry, Garrett Sicard, Lauren Sicard and Sarah Sicard; and one brother, Paul Cotton, and his wife, Deborah, of Laconia, New Hampshire.
Her funeral will be on Wednesday, June 19, from the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St., Westminster, with a mass at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 10 Church St., Westminster. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hubbardston.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
Jane’s family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Harbor at Leominster Crossings, 1160 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453; or to Compassus Hospice, 15 Midstate Drive, Auburn, MA 01501.
