LACONIA — Jana May (Gurney) Mingo passed away at home, with her family’s love and her kitties by her side, at age 68, on March 8, 2019.
Jana was born on Aug. 14, 1950, in Brockton, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Allan Gurney and Muriel (Anderson) Gurney.
Jana is survived by her son, John Mingo Jr.; her daughter, Jeana Mingo; and three grandchildren, Jannesa, Alysha, and Stephen. She also leaves behind brothers Kris and Glenn Gurney.
Jana worked at Annalee Dolls in Meredith, where she was a stitcher for 32 years. When she began working for the company, she was able to work from home as a stitcher while raising her two children. She later went to work at the factory where she continued to work as a stitcher and the added responsibilities of an inspector. She made many friends there, enjoyed the company parties, and especially loved creating her Halloween costumes for their annual Halloween parades. She was very creative. Jana gained quite a collection of Annalee Dolls over the years.
She was born in Brockton, but moved to Alton at a young age. She attended Alton High School, where she was a cheerleader and won many awards for sewing and cooking.
She enjoyed snowmobiling, going to flea markets, dancing, camping, going on drives up north, shopping and spending days at the beach. Jana especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren through the years, as she loved to watch them play sports, attend their school functions and spent family gatherings together.
She was very partial to the color blue; her beautiful blues eyes just seemed to always find that color, no matter where she was or what she was looking at. She had a deep love for all animals. She had a cat named Casper that passed suddenly and left her feeling empty. She then took in two stray cats, Miley and Ewok, and they were her “babies.” They built a connection like no other.
At times like these, it’s often hard to find the words to say, but know my thoughts are with you and my heart will never change.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her over the last couple of months.
Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School St., Alton, has helped make the service arrangements. At Jana’s request, only a graveside service will be held on April 13 at New Riverside Cemetery, 124 Suncook Valley Road, Alton, at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life gathering at Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge, 40 Suncook Valley Road, Alton.
To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.