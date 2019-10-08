SANBORNTON — James Wilbur Auger, 92, a resident of Sanbornton for over 48 years, died Oct. 6, 2019, at the Golden Crest Community in Franklin, following a short period of failing health.
Jim was born in Franklin on Nov. 23, 1926, son of Charles and Ellen (Atkins) Auger. He spent his youth in Sanbornton, attending school there, and later graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1944. Jim lived in Manchester for 10 years before moving back to Sanbornton. He graduated in 1958 from New Hampshire College with an accounting degree.
He later was employed as an automobile machinist and was employed for over 20 years with Sanel Auto in Concord.
A kind and quiet man, Jim was always there for others, offering a helping hand when needed. In their later years, Jim and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and camping with their RV, and riding the back roads of New Hampshire in his convertible.
Jim was predeceased in 2006 by his wife of 51 years, Phyllis Anne (Pelletier) Auger.
Jim and his wife were devout Catholics and parishioners of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin.
He leaves, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, James J. Auger of Tilton; William A. Auger and his wife, Theresa, of Manchester, and their children, William and Felicia; David M. Auger and his wife, Edda, of Hanau, Germany, and son Dennis; Anne K. Glines and her husband, Michael, of Sanbornton, and their children, Katie and Jessica, and granddaughters Avery and Addison Wagstaffe; Robert P. Auger and his wife, Lisa, of Sanbornton, and their children, Robert, Ellen, and Allison; Peter J. Auger and his wife, Linda, of Alton; and Joseph C. Auger and his wife, Sabine, of Northfield.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton.
There will be a Mass to Celebrate Jim's life on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish, School St., Franklin. Burial will be next to his wife, Phyllis, in Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 11, Webster Lake Road, in Franklin.
Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in James' name to the Resident Fund at Golden Crest Community, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
