James W. Smith, 56

GILMANTON — James “Jamie” Wayne Smith, 56, of Gilmanton, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
James was the son of the late Larry R. Smith Sr. and Sandra (Fagan) Smith Toutaint. He was born on February 1, 1966 in Laconia. Prior to a swimming accident which left him disabled, he worked for All Metals Industries as a truck loader.
James loved listening to all those that paid him a visit. Before his accident, he was almost deaf, but he learned to read lips. Despite his disability, he was very bright and would communicate with his eyes and facial expression. He also enjoyed attending Zoom meetings from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Franklin.
James is survived by his parents, Sandra and step-father, Roger Toutaint; his son, Brandon C. Smith of Florida; brother, Larry R. Smith Jr. and his wife Rose of Rochester; two sisters, Cori Smith and her partner, Kenny Walters and Robin Tully, both of Laconia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
James will be greatly missed by his family and by his coordinators from the Community Council service that took such great care of his needs.
No services will be held.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
