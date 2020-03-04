DURHAM — James Thomas Gard, age 75, of 19 Tall Pines Road died peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by his cherished and loving family.
Jim was born on April 6, 1944, in Laconia, the son of Gerald I. and Verna (Watson) Gard. He graduated from Laconia High School in the Class of 1962 and Babson College in 1966 with a degree in Accounting.
He had a distinguished and tremendously successful career as a corporate executive.
Wherever he went, Jim made many special friends and kept them close his entire life. He relished the success of those he guided and mentored and was always there to enthusiastically encourage his family and friends in whatever endeavors they chose. His impact on shaping the careers, futures, and sober lifestyles of many will be celebrated forever.
Jim was known as a “character” and thought that was an appropriate title. He was a proud New Hampshire native who savored a good lobster roll and hated wearing socks, even as he sat at Foxboro Stadium in December cheering on his favorite NE Patriots.
He loved his family dearly, including his “little people in animal suits” who came to live with him, and they were plentiful! He could usually be found puttering around his yard where he mastered the art of a green lawn and relished in the yield of his vegetable garden, proving to be a true “bean counter,” keeping detailed records year to year.
Jim is survived by his wife and best friend of 35 years, Pat (Ridlon) Gard; his brother, William Watson Gard, of Meredith; his daughter, Carrie Gard Winter, and husband Mike Winter of Venice, Florida; his daughter, Amy Gard Green, and husband Jamie of Rye Beach; and a son, Michael Ridlon-Gard, of North Berwick, Maine. He was an adoring Jampa to four grandchildren, Deborra Wilson (Deborra-rorialis), Madeleine Green (Georgette Greenington), Shea Green (Tonto), and Sylvie Green (Puppy).
He was predeceased by his parents; a son, James R. Gard (Jimmy); and a brother, Jerry Gard.
Donations may be made in Jim’s name to the NHSPCA, Stratham.
There will be a celebration of Jim’s life at his beloved Gerbil Jim Camp on Lake Winnisquam, 82 Blackbrook Road, Meredith, on Saturday, July 4, at noon, with all friends and relatives welcome.
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Lee. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.