MEREDITH — James T. “Jim” Breen Jr., 75, formerly of Everett, Massachusetts, died Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after a long illness with an autoimmune disease.
Jim was born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Medford, Massachusetts, the son of James T. Breen Sr. and Pearl Marie (Rideout) Breen. Jim grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, and eventually moved to Meredith with his wife, Louann, where he has resided for the last 25 years.
Jim worked as the manager of Inter-lakes Mobile Home Park.
He enjoyed woodworking, riding a motorcycle, boating, and reading. He was also an avid swimmer and, in high school, Jim was a High Diver State Champion. Jim was a talented mechanic and was often referred to as “McGyver”.
Jim’s generosity will never be forgotten; he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it and his family meant everything to him.
Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 34 years and best friend for 42 years, Louann (Porcaro) Breen; a son, William Breen; two daughters, Carol Breen and Pearl Waddington; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Gwendolyn, Jessica, Kenneth, Kayla, and Shawn; four great-grandchildren, Jolene, Jayden, Owen, and Dalton; a brother, Mike Breen, and his wife, Laura; a brother-in-law, William Porcaro, and his wife, Cheryl; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Pasha.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, John and Ernest Breen.
A private graveside service will be on Friday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route 3, Meredith.
Friends and Family are invited to a celebration of Jim’s Life on Saturday, Oct. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, 233 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Jim’s name at www.HealthWell Foundation.org or mailed to HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
