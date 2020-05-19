BRISTOL — James Stone, 67, passed away after a long battle with illness in Concord, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
James was born on December 29, 1952, in Nashua, to the late Charles Lewis Stone and Geneva Zelda (Jenotte) Stone. He had served in the United States Air Force for three years then continued in the reserves. James worked as a factory worker at 3M for the past 20 years. He loved all sports, especially hunting, fishing and golf.
James is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Donna Stone; his daughters, Angela Stone and Andrea Stone; his brother, John Malpedi; his grandchildren, Christian Thompson and Julien Cash Proulx; and his sister Helen Ellsworth. James is predeceased by his daughter Amy Beth (Deuso) Stone, his parents Charles and Geneva Stone, his brothers Charles Stone and David Stone.
James will be missed by his family and friends, they will miss his contagious laughter and smile, and all of his pranks he was so well known for.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations in James' name to be made to the Cystic Fibrosis National Foundation, 6931 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD, 20814, and the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St. Second Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, are assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
