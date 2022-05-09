LACONIA — James Sanborn, 68, of Belmont, passed suddenly on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home.
James was born on September 25, 1953 in Laconia, to William Sanborn and Josephine (Switzer) Sanborn.
James was a mechanic at No Limits Motor Sports and a volunteer firefighter for the Gilford Fire Department. James had a true passion for his career along with the community he served. In his spare time he enjoyed grilling and cooking with his family.
James is survived by his mother, Joesphine Sanborn; two sons, Thomas Sanborn and his wife Danielle of Belmont, and Chris Sanborn of Tulsa OK; two brothers, Andrew Sanborn and his wife Shirleen and John Sanborn and his wife Grace; five grandchildren, Kiana Sanborn, Chase Sanborn, Nicholas Sanborn, Katilynn Sanborn, and Chris Sanborn Jr. James was predeceased by his father.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House of the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in James name be made to the Gilford Fire Department, 39 Cherry Valley Rd, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
