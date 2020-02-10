CENTER BARNSTEAD — James Robert Norris Sr., 70, a resident of Center Barnstead, died on Feb. 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. J
James was born on Feb. 2, 1950, in New York, New York, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Gallagher) Norris. He lived in Laconia prior to moving to Center Barnstead 11 years ago.
James served with U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, earning the rank of sergeant during the Vietnam War.
Following his service, he was employed as a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police from 1976 to 1996, retiring with the rank of sergeant. He then joined the New Hampshire Attorney General's Drug Task Force as commander, working for the task force for 16 years, retiring in 2012.
Jim loved his family and went on frequent vacations with them to Clearwater, Florida. While staying in Clearwater, he was a member of the Elks Lodge, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Queens, New York.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joseph V. Norris, who died in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Ann (Daley) Norris of Center Barnstead; his three sons, James R. Norris Jr. and his wife, Siobhan, of Strafford, Michael P. Norris of Queens, New York, and Brian J. Norris of Center Barnstead; and his three grandchildren, James R. Norris III, Patrick Norris, and Kayleigh Norris, all of Stafford. He is also survived by his sister, Catherine N. Cotter, and her husband, Thomas J. Cotter, of Fort Salonga, Long Island; a sister-in-law, Margaret W. Norris of Greer, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton.
There will be a committal service with military honors on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home Activities Fund, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
