LACONIA — James “Jim” Leslie Riley, 63, of 1035 North Main St., passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Jim was born on July 3, 1955, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Harold Gladstone Riley of Livermore Falls, Maine, and Marjorie (Taylor) Riley, originally of Birmingham England. Jim’s parents had met during World War II in most romantic fashion, he a sergeant in the U.S. Army, she a private in the British Army.
Jim met and married the love of his life, Judy Hubbard, in 1973, and they lived together for 46 years and had three sons.
Jim earned his associate's degree in Medical Records Technology from Northern Essex Community College in 1975 and that launched a career in medical records management at various hospitals in the United States that lasted over four decades. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from Stephens College and a master's degree from Franklin Pierce College.
Jim was a talented man with many diverse interests, including being a great artist, chef, gardener, amateur gemologist, skier, teacher, tropical fish enthusiast and writer, to name a few. He was devoted to music and singing and never stopped trying to hit those high Led Zep notes. Jim valued personal loyalty and loved reconnecting with old high school friends. He also loved vacationing at Higgins Beach, Maine, and traveling to England to visit his aunts, uncles, and cousins across the pond. Perhaps his greatest attribute was his command of the English language, combined with his rapier-style wit. He really was the life of the party and could keep you laughing for hours. And above all, he loved his family, no matter what. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Jim leaves behind Judy Riley; their three sons, Justin and his daughter, Harper, Jared, and Cameron and his sons, Beckett and Preston. He is also survived by his two brothers, Greg and his wife, Sue, of Epping, along with their daughter, Jenna, and son Scott, and Mike of Troy, Maine, and his daughters, Devon and Jessica.
Jim requested to be cremated and services will be private.
Jim loved animals — dogs in particular — and donations in his memory may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
