BOSCAWEN — James “Jimmy” R. Vargus, 76, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, with family by his side.
Jimmy was born on Dec. 15, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Tony and Ethel (Penque) Vargus. Jimmy owned and operated his own flooring company for many years.
Jimmy cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary LaMinttina; two daughters, Rhonda Richards and her husband, Paul, and Renee Perron; five grandchildren, Amanda Chambers and her husband, Christopher, Alex Perron, Nicole Perron, Taylor Percy, and Alyson Fenney; and one great-grandchild, Christopher Chambers.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
