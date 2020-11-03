LACONIA — James R. Murgatroy Sr., 77, of 204 Messer St, Laconia, NH, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born January 2, 1943, to the late Roy and Edna Murgatroy.
Jim loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved living on Opeeche Lake. Jim was a jack-of-all-trades having worked for many different construction companies over the years. Jim is remembered for his many years spent maintaining St. Lambert's, Union and Bayside Cemeteries. Jim retired in 2006 after losing his wife Shirley of 45 years.
Jim is survived by his sister, Jane Knuer of Gilford; his sons, Jack Murgatroy and partner Pamela Queen of Laconia, Joseph Murgatroy and wife Sherree of Belmont; daughters, Jane Harmon and husband Russell, and Judith Daigneault and her husband, Scott; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and several cousins. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his wife; his son, James Murgatroy Jr.; granddaughter, Jenni Ann Harmon; and his brother, Richard.
Per Jim's request there will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Murgatroy's home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and pay their respects.
Donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Jenni Ann Harmon Scholarship Fund, C/O Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247 or the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center at Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.