James  R. Dupont, 83

LACONIA — James "Jim" Richard Dupont, 83, of Pearl Street, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Jim was born on November 23, 1937 in Laconia, the son of Lionel and Mary (Lavernoich) Dupont.
Jim worked at Carpenter and Patterson for many years. He then worked for Allen-Rogers for several years. While at Allen-Rogers, he was most proud of working on the wooden Easter Egg Project. The eggs were used at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. He was the Finance Officer for the Laconia American Legion for more than 20 years. He was the bookkeeper for the State American Legion for 10 years. Jim also was on the American Legion Baseball Committee for over 50 years. He was chairman of this committee for 10 years.
Jim is survived by his sister, Eleanor (Dupont) Archibald, her daughter, Christine and her wife Darcy, Eleanor's son, Peter and his wife Lore (Thibodeau) Dupont, their daughters, Ashley and Whitney, and their grandchildren, Lexus, Landon and Lauryn. Jim is predeceased by his parents and a sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the American Legion, 849 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's name be made to the Laconia American Legion Baseball Fund, 849 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
