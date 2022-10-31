James Blake

James Blake

It is with great sadness that we let go of our loved one, James Robert Blake, far too early, after his struggle with Leukemia. At the time of Jim’s passing, his mother Libby was by his side.

Jim is predeceased by his grandparents, Perley and Margaret Beach, and his uncle, Philip Beach.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.