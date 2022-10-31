James Blake
It is with great sadness that we let go of our loved one, James Robert Blake, far too early, after his struggle with Leukemia. At the time of Jim’s passing, his mother Libby was by his side.
Jim is predeceased by his grandparents, Perley and Margaret Beach, and his uncle, Philip Beach.
Jim is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Blake; his brother, Chris Plourde; and Jim’s six children.
Jim loved deep sea fishing and playing horseshoes. He had a real knack for fixing things and was a very supportive friend and family member. Jim will be remembered forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, November 13, at 1 p.m., at 509 North State Street, Concord, New Hampshire. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
