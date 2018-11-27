LACONIA — James "Jim" R. Blackie Jr., 63, of Cottonwood Avenue, died at his home with family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Jim was born on June 2, 1955, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of James R. Blackie Sr. and Margaret (Marro) Blackie.
Jim was a self-employed travel agent for many years. He was an avid lover of classic cars, his most favorite, the Studebaker. He loved to travel, and showing visitors the sites of New Hampshire was a dear passion. Jim loved his Catholic Faith so much he could not help but share it with many people. He also loved his children, Alex and James, playing tennis with them whenever he could.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara (Meeneghan) Blackie, of Laconia; a son, Jamie Blackie, and his wife, Rita, of Kansas; a daughter, Alexandria Blackie ,also of Kansas; a grandchild, Owen James Blackie; two nephews and six nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be a Calling hour on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 Morrill St., Gilford. A Requiem Mass will be follow at noon, also at the Church. Fr. Nicholas Gardner will be the celebrant.
Burial will follow in the family lot in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made for mass intentions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 Morrill St., Gilford NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.