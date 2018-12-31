TILTON — James N. Macrigeanis, 95, of Tilton, died Dec. 27, 2018, at Concord Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born in Manchester on Sept.12, 1923, one of five children of Greek immigrants Nickolas and Anna (Tsanaki) Macrigeanis, and lived in Manchester for most of his life before moving to the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in 2014, where he spent countless hours as a volunteer.
He was educated in the Queen City school system and was a graduate of Manchester Central High School.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II in the Pacific Theater as a Technical Sergeant for Amphibious Landings under Gen. Douglas MacArthur. His landing barge was always the first ashore and the last to leave such battlefields as the Philippines, New Guinea, and Tokyo Bay. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with Bronze Service Arrowhead, the American Theater Campaign Ribbon, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star, the Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
James was married to the love of his life, the former Clara "Dolly" LaFrance, in 1944 and, together, they shared 59 years of life, laughter, and love before her passing in 2003.
He was employed as a textile supervisor with Concord Manufacturing with more than 25 years of service. Jim lived the American Dream. He was an excellent cook, loved gardening and enjoyed many a challenging round of golf; but above all else, he loved getting together with family and friends. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and friend.
Members of his family include his sons, James Macrigeanis Jr. and his wife, Denise, of Oregon, Richard Macrigeanis of Manchester, and David Macrigeanis and his wife, Marie, of Washington, New Hampshire; his daughters, Christine Macrigeanis and her partner, Lou, of Florida and Karen Champlin and her husband, Bob, of Laconia; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Caryn, Jennifer, Nicholas, and Michaela; his great-grandchildren, Zachary, Stephen, Devon, and Dylan; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no calling hours. A Committal Service with Military Honors will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 9:30 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery Chapel in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Jim's name be made to the N.H. Veterans' Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276; or to the N.H. State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with his care. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
