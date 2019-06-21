BELMONT — James Miller Winsor, 79, of Brown Hill Road, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Berwick, Maine, with loving family in attendance.
James was born on June 1, 1940, in Corydon, Indiana, to the late Floyd “Bud” Christopher Winsor and Sailo (Miller) Winsor. James, an aspiring artist, attended the Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis, Indiana.
James served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 5½ years and spent his 60-plus years in the food service industry, ending his career working in sales for New Hampshire Restaurant Equipment in Manchester.
James was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, son and grandsons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and art, especially oil painting. He was a member of the American Legion, Laconia.
James is survived by his wife of 50-plus years, Joyce V. (Dube) Winsor; a son, Kenneth Winsor, and his wife, Rebecca S., of Berwick, Maine; two grandchildren, Nathan J. Winsor and Connor M. Winsor, both of Dover; two sisters, Mary Jane Ehalt of Georgetown, Indiana, and Sheila Baker of Corydon, Indiana; nine nieces; six nephews; and multiple grandnieces and grandnephews, with extended family in New Hampshire.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Graveside Service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia. Reception to follow at the American Legion Post 1, 849 North Main Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in James’ name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or to the Amedisys Foundation (Hospice), 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home of Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
