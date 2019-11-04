LACONIA — James “Jim” L. Russilillo, 76, of Warren Street died peacefully at home on Nov. 3, 2019.
Jim was born on April 3, 1943, in Laconia, the son of Lorenzo and Phyllis (Parmenter) Russilillo.
He served in the United States Army.
Jim was a machine operator for Freudenberg-NOK for many years.
Jim was an avid fisherman. Saltmarsh Pond in Gilford was his favorite spot to fish.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eileen (Cushing) Russilillo, of Laconia; two daughters, Rose Stevens and her husband, Spencer, of Pennsylvania and Emily Russilillo of Connecticut; two grandchildren, Cameron and Gage Stevens of Pennsylvania; and a brother Ronald Russilillo and his wife, Pat, of Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be a Calling Hour on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hour, also at St. Joseph Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
