CAMPTON — It is with great sadness that the family of James L. Colantuoni, 74, announces his passing after a long and difficult struggle with diabetes. Jim passed away on April 8, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, with his family by his side.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Jeanette Colantuoni; his five children, James Colantuoni and wife Jennifer of Bedford, Michael Colantuoni and wife Melissa of Raleigh, North Carolina, Gina Colantuoni and husband Michael Robinson of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Jonathan Colantuoni and wife Christina of Amherst, and Matthew Colantuoni and wife Lynn of Manchester; three stepchildren, Tony Harrington of Rumney, Rebecca Gould and husband John of Hebron, and Lisa Cormier and husband Jim of Plymouth; six grandchildren, Jack, Zack, Anderson, David, Ashleigh, and Julia; five step-grandchildren, Jessica, Charles, Zach, Madison, and Remington; one surviving beloved aunt; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and caring friends.
Born in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Sept. 28, 1944, Jim was the son of Pasquale and Clara (Gleichauf) Colantuoni. He had one brother, Herbert Gleichauf. Jim graduated from Plymouth High School in 1962 and Manchester Technical Institute in 1968. As a boy, he grew up in Dedham, Massachusetts; later, at 13, he moved to Campton, New Hampshire, where he resided for over 50 years. Jim was a very competitive athlete playing football and baseball. He was a captain on the high school football team and represented Plymouth High Football at the 1962 New Hampshire-Vermont Shriners Maple Sugar Bowl, winning 36-0.
Jim was employed for over 40 years with the United States Postal Service and was promoted to postmaster in 1985, serving Warren, and later, Hebron. In 1979, he was recognized among Outstanding Young Men of American by The Outstanding Americans Foundation for his service to the community, most notably his years of coaching Plymouth Little League, flag football, and work for the Catholic Church.
Family time was very important to him and he loved nothing more than sharing a meal with his family in the backyard after a day spent coaching baseball, swimming or hiking with his children. He rarely missed an opportunity to support his children as they competed in high school and college. Jim was an enthusiastic Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins sports fan and never gave up his love for high school football. He really enjoyed going to car shows and his red '57 Chevy which remains in the family today.
There will be a funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Matthews Church, 11 School St., Plymouth. Celebration of Life and luncheon will be announced following the service. Family and friends are invited to attend. His burial will be in Blair Cemetery at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22203, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff in Senior Services at Lakes Region General Hospital, the team at Plymouth Wound Care & Hyberbaric Medicine Center and Pemi-Baker Community Health for their wonderful care, and to Sam Sargent for his friendship and amazing support in Jim’s last years.
“There are special people in our lives who never leave us ... even after they are gone.”
