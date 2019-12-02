LACONIA — James John (Jimmy) Krzcuik, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Jimmy married his best friend and lifelong partner, Darlene, on Feb. 29,1972. Their journey in life brought them to New Hampshire where they made their family home.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his sister, Sandy, and husband Jim; his niece, Debbie, and her family; his loving children, James and wife Susanne, Tracy and husband Brett, Kiawa and wife Tammy, Lawana and fiancé Jason, Tion, and Nataya and husband Brigham; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
There will not be any calling hours or funeral services.
