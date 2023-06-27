LACONIA — James "Jim" Thompson, 84, of Long Bay Drive, passed away on Saturday, June 24, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
Jim was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Bessemer, Alabama, the son of John and Jewel (Lawrence) Thompson.
He proudly served with the United States Navy alongside his siblings Bill and Frank, where he also met his lifelong friend Jerry Calvin aboard the USS Caloosahatchee (AO-98).
One of Jim’s greatest passions in life was the pursuit of education. Over the years Jim obtained a BS, MBA, CPA, and numerous ISO 9000 certifications related to his over 30 years as a quality control executive with New Hampshire Ball Bearing (Laconia and Peterborough). Jim also was an instrument rated private pilot as well as a flight instructor.
He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Laconia Country Club. As a CPA, Jim was active in his Homeowners Association at Long Bay in Laconia. He also enjoyed working in the yard, maintaining his home of more than 25 years, and cherished family dinners around the dining room table.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dolores (Estrada) Thompson, his sons, Brian Thompson and his wife Kimberlee of Milford, Grant Thompson and his partner Trisha Coursey of Laconia; his daughter, Tamara Acosta and her husband Michael of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and grandchildren, Ryan and Mikayla, along with Trisha’s daughter, Cheyenne. In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his brothers, William "Bill" Thompson and John "Frank" Thompson.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be celebrated on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will follow Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to any of the following charities: St. Andre Bessette Parish Laconia, NH, 277 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246, Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110, or to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Boston, MA 02451-8750.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
