DANVERS, Massachusetts — James J. Cunningham, Jr., 87, passed away on May 9, 2020, at Putnam Farm Assisted Living after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Marie (Collins) Cunningham.
Born in Danvers on February 7, 1933, he was the son of the late James and Marguerite (McCoy) Cunningham. He was raised and educated in Danvers. James graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School, received his bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College and his master’s degree from Northeastern University. He also served his country with the United States Army. He had a long career as a contract manager for Raytheon.
James and his wife raised their family in Andover. Upon his retirement he relocated to his longtime summer home in Sanbornton, NH, and enjoyed his winters in Venice, Florida. James spent many hours volunteering for the NH Courts and the Twin River Food Pantry of Franklin, NH. He was also a charter member and former director of the Franklin Area Lions Club. James was known as a true gentleman; he always had a smile and was ready to help.
He is survived by his beloved golden retriever, Sandy; two children, James J. Cunningham III and his wife Maria of Danvers, Susan Flomp and her husband Peter of Danvers; his grandchildren, Christina and James Cunningham and Christopher and Alexa Flomp; his sister Grace Geraghty of NH; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Jamieson.
His funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in James’ name to American Cancer Society, 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.R. Lyons and Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. To leave a message of condolence, and for updated service information, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com
