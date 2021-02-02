LACONIA — James G. Cowan, 78, a resident of Laconia since 1996, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin.
James was born in Middletown, NY on October 25, 1942 the son of James E. and Marie (Foery) Cowan.
Following a career in Commercial Advertising in New York, James and his mother moved to New Hampshire in 1996. He was honored to dedicate several years with the Air National Guard.
James served on the Laconia City Council from January 14, 2002 until December 31, 2005 for Ward 4.
He was influential in 2014 when Briarcrest Estates was purchased from Mark and Ruth Mooney. The name was eventually changed to Lakemont Co-op, and he was proud to serve as President for one year on the Board of Directors.
James will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and sense of humor that he shared with his great grandchildren whenever they were together. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle until donating it to someone that needed it. James wrote many song lyric over the years and loved to share his work.
James is survived by his wife JoAnn H. (Buczynski) Cowan of Laconia, his two daughters, Tammy Guidi and Lesa Omedeo and her husband Doug all of NC, his 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert and his wife Paula Cowan and his sister, Barbara Cowan both of MA, his nephews, Dan and his wife Michelle Ogden of NJ and Larry and his wife Nellie Grossenbacher of AZ and both of their families.
A service and burial will be held in the spring at a time and date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of James, may be made to a charity of one's choice or to local organizations who are in need of financial assistance during these hard times.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.