LACONIA — James “Jim” Fitzgerald, 59, of Pine Street Extension, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital after a brief battle with cancer, with his family and best friend by his side.
Jim was born on May 11, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of John Fitzgerald and Ann (Hall) Phinney.
Jim was a quiet kid who enjoyed building and grew up to own and operate his own construction business in the Lakes Region. Jim loved his family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Crystal Fitzgerald McNeil, his son-in-law, Chris McNeil, and four grandchildren, Andrew, Aiden, Jacob, and Johnathan; his father, John Fitzgerald, and step-mother Barbara; brothers John Fitzgerald and wife Lori, Randy Fitzgerald, Fred Pike, and Robert Phinney and wife Arlene; sisters Diane Fitzgerald, Robin Reade and spouse Tracy, Dawn Phinney, and Christina Dorestant; his best friend, Eric Sargent, and his wife, Deborah; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa (Bourgeois) Fitzgerald; his mother, Ann (Hall) Phinney; and his step-father, Robert A. Phinney.
There will be no calling hours.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
