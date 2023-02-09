MOULTONBOROUGH — James F. “Frank” Mullan, 81, of Moultonborough, formerly of Charlestown and Hyde Park, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, Jan. 25.
James was known as Frank to family, and "Jim" and “Tan Man” to friends. Born on Oct. 15, 1941, in Boston, to two Irish immigrants from Newry and Glenamaddy, the late James C. Mullan and Mary G. (Donlon) Mullan, Frank was the first member of his family to go to college earning bachelor and master’s degrees from Boston State College (originally Boston Teachers College). His 38-year teaching career in the Boston public schools began at Boston English High School where he was a dedicated teacher and student mentor. Upon retirement in 2001, he was celebrated at an enormous retirement party by family and friends. Shortly after he sold his Charlestown home and moved to his Beede Road cabin in Moultonborough, and eventually built his dream home on Winaukee Road called “The Fox Hole” after the multi-generational fox families that frequented the backyard and were fed suet and hot dogs.
As the “host with the most,” Frank had a gift for generosity and hospitality sharing his homes with family and friends. He was famous for his Christmas and annual “Sip to Summer” parties which gathered family, friends and Hochflieger Ski Club members. Gatherings always included “fine dining” at home or at Bella Vista in the North End of Boston, or in New Hampshire at Homestead, Hart’s or The Bob House – paired with a Knob Creek perfect bourbon Manhattan with “dirty ice on the side” which perplexed many wait staff and bartenders. In 2011, Frank hosted the first Mullan Family Reunion, gathering family members from California and Massachusetts, at the Geneva Point Center on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee for a week of family, fun, and games of Quiddler (which had become a favorite, competitive family word game).
Frank’s love of travel began after college with an extended visit to family in Ireland and touring the European continent. Among his many trips, he often traveled with fellow Hochfliegers chasing snowy slopes, participated in two European boat tours, and visited five of the Hawaiian Islands. Frank shared the family’s talent for storytelling, sharing humorous anecdotes and adventures from his travels.
Frank had a strong work ethic and started work at Cooper’s Jewelry in Hyde Park at 12 and then the Stop & Shop in high school and college. Family was most important, and he was always there when needed, including donating a kidney to his younger brother, Joe. His wry sense of humor showed when he enjoyed teasing the younger family members with stories of the Winnipesaukee Monster or the Disney Haunted House Ghost who travelled home with you. He had a distinct, deep voice that resonated even when uttering his famous monosyllabic answers. As a man of faith, Frank’s final answer to the question “Where are you going?” would be “Home.” Frank will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Sally Trayers of Rockland, Massachusetts, and Peggy Sullivan of Carlsbad, California; sister-in-law, Sandy Grayson-Mullan of Berkeley, California; and by many nieces, nephews, and their spouses and children. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Mullan; and sister, Sheila McSherry.
There will be no Calling Hours
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m., at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH-25, Meredith, NH 03253.
A Private Burial will be held at a later date in Hyde Park, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, honor Frank by treating your loved ones to a fine meal. The family suggests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.