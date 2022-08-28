James F. McLeod, 79

James F. McLeod, 79

FRANKLIN — Rev. James Francis McLeod, 79, passed away at home Friday, August 26, 2022. Born March 12, 1943 in Woburn, MA, James was the son of Francis and Marion (Haley) McLeod.

James graduated from Woburn High School in 1961 and then graduated from Elohim Baptist Bible Institute in Castile, NY with a Bachelor’s in Religious Studies. He was Lead Pastor for a congregation in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he was also the Chaplain for the County Sheriff’s Department. James pastored at numerous churches with his last parish being Hill Village Bible Church. He was also a member of the Hill Fire Department for more than 16 years.

