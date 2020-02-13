TILTON — James Edward Vila, 71, of Dunlop Drive, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020.
James was born May 27, 1948, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, to the late Alan Parry and Jeannette (McVicar) Vila.
James worked for the State of New Hampshire until his retirement.
He enjoyed reading, learning about history, and spending time with his family.
James is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tanya-Kay (Landry) Vila; a daughter, Catherine Rand, her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Cassidy, all of New Hampshire; two step-daughters, Tracy Karpowicz and her husband, Michael, and Kerri Messinger, both of New Jersey; a brother, John Vila, of New York; three sisters, Mary Shaw of California, Elizabeth Rogan of Georgia, and Anne Jacobs of Wisconsin; four nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a sister, Helen Vila.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a Graveside Service at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery, Clinton Township, New Jersey.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in James’ name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.