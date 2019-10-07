LACONIA — James “Jim” David Thomas Jr., 46, of North Street, died on Oct. 1, 2019, at his home after a long battle with diabetes.
Jim was born on Nov. 10, 1972, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the son of James David Thomas Sr. and Diane M. (Danku) Insley.
Jim attended Laconia High School and enjoyed drawing and gaming in his free time. Jim was a cook in many local restaurants before his health made him unable to do so.
Jim is survived by his parents; a son, James David Banks of Manchester; three sisters, Stefanie Thomas, Amanda Bean, and Nicole Thomas; two nieces, Mylea Thomas and Brooke Thomas; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends; and his cat, Smokey, who was always at his side.
There will be no calling hours or services per Jim’s request.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
